Fixed the lack of loading of the main level when moving through a campfire from caves to the surface.
Significantly sped up the loading/saving menu.
Added a campfire to the new cave.
Removed unnecessary objects from the factory, slightly corrected shortcomings.
Small update 1.2.61
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed the lack of loading of the main level when moving through a campfire from caves to the surface.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Tear of Time: Lost memory Content Depot 1802921
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update