22 April 2025 Build 18196996 Edited 22 April 2025 – 18:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed the lack of loading of the main level when moving through a campfire from caves to the surface.
Significantly sped up the loading/saving menu.
Added a campfire to the new cave.
Removed unnecessary objects from the factory, slightly corrected shortcomings.

Tear of Time: Lost memory
