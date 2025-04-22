Hello!
Now that easter is over there have been some changes to the game
-- Pausing no longer stops your timer. There were ways to take advantage of that and spoof the scores
--The level select screen has been spruced up a bit with some of my opinions on each levels difficulty
--The Dreamhack level has been moved to the normal level select screen
-- NEW MAP : 100 Pins has been added to the game. Its exactly what it sounds like. A lane with 100 pins
--Various other changes that maybe I dont remember including times are now truncated to seconds in the leaderboards
If we come to a time with scores are tied way too often, we can add another decimal point
Other than that , Have Fun!
Changed files in this update