Hello!

Now that easter is over there have been some changes to the game

-- Pausing no longer stops your timer. There were ways to take advantage of that and spoof the scores

--The level select screen has been spruced up a bit with some of my opinions on each levels difficulty

--The Dreamhack level has been moved to the normal level select screen

-- NEW MAP : 100 Pins has been added to the game. Its exactly what it sounds like. A lane with 100 pins

--Various other changes that maybe I dont remember including times are now truncated to seconds in the leaderboards

If we come to a time with scores are tied way too often, we can add another decimal point

Other than that , Have Fun!