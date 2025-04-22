① Updates & Changes

Ao Yu has 3 new achievements

Cards now display their corresponding card types

Added new display resolution options: 2K, 4K, 1024×768, and 800×600

Matchmaking time for the Yao-Hunting Tournament has been adjusted from 60 seconds to 30 seconds

② Bug Fixes

Gameplay Fixes

Fixed a bug where viewing the deck during battle loading would cause the game to freeze

Fixed a softlock caused by using “Dig Tunnel”

Fixed a bug where using Chuan's "Hunt-and-Hit" rapidly could cause the game to freeze

Fixed a bug where Ao Yu using "Claw Strike" in human form could freeze the game

Fixed an issue where right-clicking to view card details in the shop page could trap the player on the details screen

Fixed a bug where Zi’s Inner Skill "Death Pact" would reset SL stacks to 25 after being consumed

Fixed a bug where "Adaptation" ignored the requirement for "Dig Tunnel" to discard two cards

Fixed "Blind" not being treated as Debuff

Fixed a bug where defeating the Old Dragon King would not unlock achievement

Fixed the achievement "Until Next Time" unlocking even when no cards were drawn

Fixed an issue where right-clicking card rarity in battle could incorrectly open the details view

Fixed a discrepancy between the unlock condition and the description of ShaEr’s achievement "Shadow Shift Mirage"

Fixed inconsistencies with matchmaking time in the Yao-Slaying Tower

Fixed a bug where the custom option "Talented" would downgrade advanced Inner Skills to normal ones after refresh

Fixed a missing description issue for Projectile

Fixed incorrect text in the "Fist Chart"