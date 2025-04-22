① Updates & Changes
Ao Yu has 3 new achievements
Cards now display their corresponding card types
Added new display resolution options: 2K, 4K, 1024×768, and 800×600
Matchmaking time for the Yao-Hunting Tournament has been adjusted from 60 seconds to 30 seconds
② Bug Fixes
Gameplay Fixes
Fixed a bug where viewing the deck during battle loading would cause the game to freeze
Fixed a softlock caused by using “Dig Tunnel”
Fixed a bug where using Chuan's "Hunt-and-Hit" rapidly could cause the game to freeze
Fixed a bug where Ao Yu using "Claw Strike" in human form could freeze the game
Fixed an issue where right-clicking to view card details in the shop page could trap the player on the details screen
Fixed a bug where Zi’s Inner Skill "Death Pact" would reset SL stacks to 25 after being consumed
Fixed a bug where "Adaptation" ignored the requirement for "Dig Tunnel" to discard two cards
Fixed "Blind" not being treated as Debuff
Fixed a bug where defeating the Old Dragon King would not unlock achievement
Fixed the achievement "Until Next Time" unlocking even when no cards were drawn
Fixed an issue where right-clicking card rarity in battle could incorrectly open the details view
Fixed a discrepancy between the unlock condition and the description of ShaEr’s achievement "Shadow Shift Mirage"
Fixed inconsistencies with matchmaking time in the Yao-Slaying Tower
Fixed a bug where the custom option "Talented" would downgrade advanced Inner Skills to normal ones after refresh
Fixed a missing description issue for Projectile
Fixed incorrect text in the "Fist Chart"
Fixed incorrect text in the "Pouch"
Visual & UI Fixes
Fixed missing visual effects for Chuan’s Inner Skill "Time Bomb"
Fixed incorrect visuals for the Old Dragon King boss
Fixed misaligned rage text in Mo San’s Inner Skill "Enraged"
Fixed a bug where pressing ESC in the character selection screen would cause other modes to lose UI text
Fixed a missing icon for the custom option "One True Love"
Fixed dialogue box text alignment issues
Fixed an issue with the story text of the "Bullseye" card
Fixed a typo in the background lore of the Yao-Slaying Tower
Fixed a typo in the description of the "Turtle Shell" buff
Fixed "Hunting-Mark" and "Temporary Thorn" not appearing in yellow as keywords
Fixed missing sound effects for the Boss “Master of Beneficence”
Language Fixes
Fixed missing translation for “Defeated xx” on the multi-language result screen
Fixed missing translation of “Swallow Card” for the Toad enemy
Fixed missing translation of “Overheated” in Chuan’s Inner Skill
Fixed missing translation of the keyword "Pray+" in the Japanese version
We are aware of some volume-related issues and are actively working on fixes.
The language test version is expected to enter the test server later this week.
