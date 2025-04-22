 Skip to content

22 April 2025
① Updates & Changes

Ao Yu has 3 new achievements
Cards now display their corresponding card types
Added new display resolution options: 2K, 4K, 1024×768, and 800×600
Matchmaking time for the Yao-Hunting Tournament has been adjusted from 60 seconds to 30 seconds

② Bug Fixes

Gameplay Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where viewing the deck during battle loading would cause the game to freeze

  • Fixed a softlock caused by using “Dig Tunnel”

  • Fixed a bug where using Chuan's "Hunt-and-Hit" rapidly could cause the game to freeze

  • Fixed a bug where Ao Yu using "Claw Strike" in human form could freeze the game

  • Fixed an issue where right-clicking to view card details in the shop page could trap the player on the details screen

  • Fixed a bug where Zi’s Inner Skill "Death Pact" would reset SL stacks to 25 after being consumed

  • Fixed a bug where "Adaptation" ignored the requirement for "Dig Tunnel" to discard two cards

  • Fixed "Blind" not being treated as Debuff

  • Fixed a bug where defeating the Old Dragon King would not unlock achievement

  • Fixed the achievement "Until Next Time" unlocking even when no cards were drawn

  • Fixed an issue where right-clicking card rarity in battle could incorrectly open the details view

  • Fixed a discrepancy between the unlock condition and the description of ShaEr’s achievement "Shadow Shift Mirage"

  • Fixed inconsistencies with matchmaking time in the Yao-Slaying Tower

  • Fixed a bug where the custom option "Talented" would downgrade advanced Inner Skills to normal ones after refresh

  • Fixed a missing description issue for Projectile

  • Fixed incorrect text in the "Fist Chart"

  • Fixed incorrect text in the "Pouch"

Visual & UI Fixes

  • Fixed missing visual effects for Chuan’s Inner Skill "Time Bomb"

  • Fixed incorrect visuals for the Old Dragon King boss

  • Fixed misaligned rage text in Mo San’s Inner Skill "Enraged"

  • Fixed a bug where pressing ESC in the character selection screen would cause other modes to lose UI text

  • Fixed a missing icon for the custom option "One True Love"

  • Fixed dialogue box text alignment issues

  • Fixed an issue with the story text of the "Bullseye" card

  • Fixed a typo in the background lore of the Yao-Slaying Tower

  • Fixed a typo in the description of the "Turtle Shell" buff

  • Fixed "Hunting-Mark" and "Temporary Thorn" not appearing in yellow as keywords

  • Fixed missing sound effects for the Boss “Master of Beneficence”

Language Fixes

  • Fixed missing translation for “Defeated xx” on the multi-language result screen

  • Fixed missing translation of “Swallow Card” for the Toad enemy

  • Fixed missing translation of “Overheated” in Chuan’s Inner Skill

  • Fixed missing translation of the keyword "Pray+" in the Japanese version

We are aware of some volume-related issues and are actively working on fixes.
The language test version is expected to enter the test server later this week.

