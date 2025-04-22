Bugs Fixed:
-
'Shift' key dialogue doesn't reappear when on stairs
-
Puop's animation doesn't loop when roped
Changes:
-
Mouse Latency setting is added
-
Credits scene is changed a bit
Changed files in this update