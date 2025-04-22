 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18196920
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugs Fixed:

  • 'Shift' key dialogue doesn't reappear when on stairs

  • Puop's animation doesn't loop when roped

Changes:

  • Mouse Latency setting is added

  • Credits scene is changed a bit

