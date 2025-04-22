New Online Multiplayer Mode

We are excited to introduce the new online multiplayer mode, bringing a new dimension to the game.

Play with Your Friends

The experience is much more enjoyable with friends! Since there are currently few players searching for matches, we recommend inviting your friends to play. To do this, simply send an invite through Steam while the game is open.

Playing with Random Players

You can also play with random players by creating a lobby. However, to ensure a better experience, we suggest prioritizing matches with friends because we don't have too many people playing the game.

Starting Grid Definition

The starting grid in the new mode is determined by the time recorded on the leaderboard.

Initial Alpha Version

Please note that this is an initial alpha release, which means errors may occur. If you encounter any issues, we kindly ask you to use the community forum to report them and help improve the game.

Community Contribution

Community support is essential! If you find any errors or have suggestions, please use the community forum. Your participation is crucial for continuous development.

*Playing with a controller/steering wheel ensures a better experience in online multiplayer mode.