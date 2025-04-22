- Fixed a rare issue where the Tanuki-Familiar could save the player 2 times instead of just 1, Reduced invincibility timer from 2 to 1 sec
- Fixed an issue where under specific circumstances a familiar would stop attack the Cave-Boss
- Health Changes to Final Boss
- Set Damage for Firebreath attack of Final Boss
- Menubook now opens at the last opened page instead "Status"
- Locked Abilities descriptons are now hidden on the status-page
- Fixed an issue where Jump could be stacked during collecting Kodamas
- Fixed a very rare issue where the onibozu could become invincible
- Fixed unlocking the achievement "Pure Water" - if the quest is already solved it should unlock on restarting the game
- Now markers can be placed in the Quickmap
- Status Page now shows strength-level
- added HP-filling shrines in front of every Boss
- added Particle-Effect to collectible ores for better visibility
- added a hint after collecting the wind-scroll for the next direction
Update to Ver 1.00.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1597961
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update