22 April 2025 Build 18196741 Edited 22 April 2025 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed a rare issue where the Tanuki-Familiar could save the player 2 times instead of just 1, Reduced invincibility timer from 2 to 1 sec
  • Fixed an issue where under specific circumstances a familiar would stop attack the Cave-Boss
  • Health Changes to Final Boss
  • Set Damage for Firebreath attack of Final Boss
  • Menubook now opens at the last opened page instead "Status"
  • Locked Abilities descriptons are now hidden on the status-page
  • Fixed an issue where Jump could be stacked during collecting Kodamas
  • Fixed a very rare issue where the onibozu could become invincible
  • Fixed unlocking the achievement "Pure Water" - if the quest is already solved it should unlock on restarting the game
  • Now markers can be placed in the Quickmap
  • Status Page now shows strength-level
  • added HP-filling shrines in front of every Boss
  • added Particle-Effect to collectible ores for better visibility
  • added a hint after collecting the wind-scroll for the next direction

