22 April 2025 Build 18196721 Edited 22 April 2025 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Changed the symbol in the yellow 'NPC is suspicious' alert indicator from an exclamation mark to a question mark to further differentiate it from the red one used to indicate 'Enemy/Player detected'.
  • Fixed receiving fall damage when exiting a ladder from the bottom if it had been entered by grabbing it while falling from a big enough height.

