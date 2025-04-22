 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18196634 Edited 22 April 2025 – 17:39:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

added challenge save files that players can utilize by creating a new file after being "worthy"
if you are already worthy before this update, finishing the final level (either finishes) on a save file that is worthy will unlock this feature.
also added more achievements. enjoy

Changed files in this update

Depot 3538371
