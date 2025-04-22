👋 Here’s the update announcement!

💞 Equipment Fusion System Added

You can now fuse two pieces of equipment into one.



Talk to the blacksmith at the camp to start the process.



The first item you select becomes the main equipment, and the second becomes the sub equipment.



The main equipment keeps its appearance, and the sub equipment disappears after fusion.

The fused item will inherit one Feat from each equipment.

Fusion cost depends on the Feat level and whether legendary gear is involved.



📊 Other Adjustments

UI and visual elements have been improved.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2072980/

🙏 Thank you!