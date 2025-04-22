Thank you to all the players who finished the game and shared your feedback!

A critical issue has been fixed — the leaderboard used to show only the top 10 results instead of the intended 100. Now the full top 100 is correctly displayed, and your names won’t be left out anymore.

Also, the Casual mode has been updated — its completion times now also appear on the leaderboard (with a ×2 time multiplier for balance). Enjoy the game!