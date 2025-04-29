This update mostly focuses on fully setting up controller support. Controller support was already working somewhat with some problematic exceptions and thats why we weren't advertising it.

This update also intends to get the game Steam Deck verified.

-Settings usable with gamepad

-Daily menus usable with gamepad

-Sun level playable with gamepad

-Cutscenes and credits usable with gamepad

-A lot of small changes and tweaks to hopefully make gamepad controls nicer

This update also carries some changes that were made for the mobile version but might have had some mild impact on the pc build, both positively (game running nicer) and maybe negatively (particle systems being less flashy or textures having lower resolution somewhat) but it shouldn't be noticeable.

Update also fixes some issues related to fonts:

-Usernames should be readable in leaderboard as long as they use characters in the game's supported languages

-Playing the game in slovenian used to make the game freeze at the start of world 6 due to a missing glyph

Sorry to controller players and slovenians for taking so long!