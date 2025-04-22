Hello everyone, I lied. >-< I actually have another update, but after this I SWEAR I am done, and will soon be moving onto Object Ward's other project, The Cut. Stay tuned! For now, here is the changelog:

MAJOR:

-Remade the Object Ward opening video in Ren'py! It was originally created using Adobe Primere which I had as a college student, but lost access to. Screw adobe...

-Redrew Manson & Acevedo chibis in the warning screen

ACEVEDO'S ROUTE:

Fixed Mrs. Clarice's (Diamond) name

JONES' ROUTE:

-Fixed missing drawing of Jones & Manson in Jones' bedroom and made Jones' bedroom a smidgen messier.

-Returned human Kent's gloves in good ending. Want to see him without? Continue playing!

KENT'S ROUTE:

-Added ~400 words in Kent's route to help the romantic flow. It is so, SO much better now, and I'm sorry it wasn't here sooner! Oh, the power of fan feedback! <3

RANDAL'S ROUTE:

Fixed hideous jittering on Randal's sprite whenever it zoomed in

DOROTHY ROUTE:

Fixed missing Valkyrie Dorothy CG in gallery when clicked

MISCELLANEOUS:

-Added special background effects to Manson's prom queen CG, Manson & Priscilla's smoking CG, and Manson & Jones' drunk talk CG

-Added more shading and tweaked some CGs

-Returned Manson's suit stripes in a VERY special kiss CG

-Fixed the horizontal positioning of names shifting around

-Fixed Bella's missing arms in common route

-Fixed gallery CGs unlocking at incorrect moments

-Fixed text speed resetting when restarting or exiting to main menu

And believe it or not... more ATL tweaks QwQ....