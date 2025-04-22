Hello everyone, I lied. >-< I actually have another update, but after this I SWEAR I am done, and will soon be moving onto Object Ward's other project, The Cut. Stay tuned! For now, here is the changelog:
MAJOR:
-Remade the Object Ward opening video in Ren'py! It was originally created using Adobe Primere which I had as a college student, but lost access to. Screw adobe...
-Redrew Manson & Acevedo chibis in the warning screen
ACEVEDO'S ROUTE:
Fixed Mrs. Clarice's (Diamond) name
JONES' ROUTE:
-Fixed missing drawing of Jones & Manson in Jones' bedroom and made Jones' bedroom a smidgen messier.
-Returned human Kent's gloves in good ending. Want to see him without? Continue playing!
KENT'S ROUTE:
-Added ~400 words in Kent's route to help the romantic flow. It is so, SO much better now, and I'm sorry it wasn't here sooner! Oh, the power of fan feedback! <3
RANDAL'S ROUTE:
Fixed hideous jittering on Randal's sprite whenever it zoomed in
DOROTHY ROUTE:
Fixed missing Valkyrie Dorothy CG in gallery when clicked
MISCELLANEOUS:
-Added special background effects to Manson's prom queen CG, Manson & Priscilla's smoking CG, and Manson & Jones' drunk talk CG
-Added more shading and tweaked some CGs
-Returned Manson's suit stripes in a VERY special kiss CG
-Fixed the horizontal positioning of names shifting around
-Fixed Bella's missing arms in common route
-Fixed gallery CGs unlocking at incorrect moments
-Fixed text speed resetting when restarting or exiting to main menu
And believe it or not... more ATL tweaks QwQ....
Changed files in this update