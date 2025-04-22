4/22/2025
9.14.1 Misc
New Features:
Created golem cores for metal, psychic,
silicon, acid, arcane, entropy, and
expression.
Balancing:
Cursed Souls is now less likely to cast
sleep.
Cursed Souls is now able to panic from
extreme light.
Increased random loot quality of rare
rooms by 25%.
Lowered base odds of higher tier rooms
from appearing.
Lowered base odds of alternate hallways
from appearing.
Halved the influence of tech level on
alternate hallway chance.
Doubled the influence of distance on
alternate hallway chance.
Misc:
AP building, Talent building, and Cosmic
building now operate with decimals inside
their calculations. (the lack of decimals
was causing progress to remain at 0% if it
was checked too often) (other buildings
currently operate without decimals)
Fixed debug message from appearing when
entering hotel rooms.
Fixed Rakenzie music inside of Poetry
of Bloods.
