4/22/2025

9.14.1 Misc

New Features:

Created golem cores for metal, psychic,

silicon, acid, arcane, entropy, and

expression.

Balancing:

Cursed Souls is now less likely to cast

sleep.

Cursed Souls is now able to panic from

extreme light.

Increased random loot quality of rare

rooms by 25%.

Lowered base odds of higher tier rooms

from appearing.

Lowered base odds of alternate hallways

from appearing.

Halved the influence of tech level on

alternate hallway chance.

Doubled the influence of distance on

alternate hallway chance.

Misc:

AP building, Talent building, and Cosmic

building now operate with decimals inside

their calculations. (the lack of decimals

was causing progress to remain at 0% if it

was checked too often) (other buildings

currently operate without decimals)

Fixed debug message from appearing when

entering hotel rooms.

Fixed Rakenzie music inside of Poetry

of Bloods.