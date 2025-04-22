 Skip to content

22 April 2025
Update notes

Balance

Intruder is decreased from 50% -> 20%

Bugs

Fixed Intruder not applying correctly in some shops
Fixed issue on higher difficulties where shop tags and items where incorrectly applied

