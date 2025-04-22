You can now change your character’s outfit! This was a feature many players asked for, and it's finally here. Just head over to the wardrobe in the apartment to switch between outfits.

I also didn’t want to miss the chance to let you play as a couple of other characters—like Emily, and Selene (everyone’s favorite from my previous games). With this new option, you can play the entire campaign using different outfits or even a completely different character.

Fixed an issue where Player 2 wasn’t able to interact properly with certain objects.

Fixed a bug that caused some interactions to freeze or make movement feel unresponsive afterward.

General performance improvements.

Combat improvements.

Improved the aim accuracy of your AI companion.

And more bug fixes.