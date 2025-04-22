You can now change your character’s outfit! This was a feature many players asked for, and it's finally here. Just head over to the wardrobe in the apartment to switch between outfits.
I also didn’t want to miss the chance to let you play as a couple of other characters—like Emily, and Selene (everyone’s favorite from my previous games). With this new option, you can play the entire campaign using different outfits or even a completely different character.
Fixed an issue where Player 2 wasn’t able to interact properly with certain objects.
Fixed a bug that caused some interactions to freeze or make movement feel unresponsive afterward.
General performance improvements.
Combat improvements.
Improved the aim accuracy of your AI companion.
And more bug fixes.
Changed files in this update