 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18196123 Edited 22 April 2025 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello. This small patch is mostly to fix a game freeze bug - a rare one but critical nonetheless. An additional scoring element has been added to endless mode as well.

Congrats to JHG for winning another weekly contest!

General

  • When reaching the time limit on custom endless maps it will now say "victory" instead of "defeat"

  • Endless maps give score also based on character level. Multiplier is 150x per level

Bugs

  • Game freeze if placing a Vortex in a specific place outside the arena during boss battle

Changed files in this update

Depot 2178561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link