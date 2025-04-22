Hello. This small patch is mostly to fix a game freeze bug - a rare one but critical nonetheless. An additional scoring element has been added to endless mode as well.
Congrats to JHG for winning another weekly contest!
General
-
When reaching the time limit on custom endless maps it will now say "victory" instead of "defeat"
-
Endless maps give score also based on character level. Multiplier is 150x per level
Bugs
- Game freeze if placing a Vortex in a specific place outside the arena during boss battle
Changed files in this update