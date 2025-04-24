With version 1.0.10-rc.8, we implemented a save recovery system that should address the save loss issue that some players have run into. If you are one of them, check out the Saves button on the main menu and you might spot a long lost save that has been waiting for you like a homesick puppy. You can embrace them with joyful tears, nurse them back to full health, or rocket launch them into the garbage dumpster because you have already started another save that has slightly more progression. Anyway, we won't judge!

What was the problem?

Crashlands 2's saves are typically stored at “C:\Users\YOURNAME\AppData\Local\Crashlands2\YOURSTEAMID". In that folder, we use a index file "Game\global.json" to keep track of all the saves that you created in the "Game\Saves" folder. Due to various reasons such as power outage or anti-virus software restrictions, some players' index files would get corrupted and the game will boot without being able to discover their saves, even though they are sitting perfectly fine in the "Game\Saves" folder.

How does this patch address the problem?

The game now will scan the files in the "Game\Saves" folder and add the saves back into the index file, and these saves will become accessible again in the in-game saves menu.

How do I protect my saves in the future?

The game supports Steam Cloud, so make sure you have that turned on so your saves are backed up by Steam.

We also have the in-game "Log In" button where you can sign in to our cross-platform save syncing service called Rumpus. Rumpus will back up your saves in our cloud as well, so you have another layer of insurance. Plus, if you ever decide to play Crashlands 2 on other platforms, you will get to continue your progress!

[ ](Main menu)

Once you are logged in, you can copy the saves you have into your Rumpus account.

[ ](Copy button)

Known Issues

The hammer-type weapon attack animation is slightly borked in this patch. We will address this in the next update.

We are still investigating game crashes that either serve an error message or silently kill the game. If you are experiencing those issues, please share your PC setup information with us at this mega thread.

1.0.10-rc.8 includes a fix for users with 60 Hz monitors that experience rhythmic stuttering if their actual refresh rate is 59.94Hz. However, if you own a 60 Hz monitor and are still experiencing this issue, please share your PC setup information with us at this other mega thread.

FIN

You can check out the other miscellaneous changes at this link.

As always, please use the in-game Feedback button to contact us should you run into issues or have feedbacks for us.

💖 Happy Gaming!

P.S. The Discord is poppin' off with people helping each other out, sharing tips on loadouts, sharing their fancy home bases, etc. It's a great place to hang out!