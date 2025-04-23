Ten years ago, we unleashed a game so groovy, it woke the dead (literally!). Crypt of the NecroDancer has been keeping your fingers tapping and your hearts pounding for a whole decade! That's right, we've officially hit double digits – time for a mid-life crisis where we buy a fancy new lute and maybe get a dancing dragon tattoo?



But instead of existential d(r)ead, we're bringing you gifts! In the spirit of cross-game pollination (and because we thought it would be super cool), we're sneaking THREE legendary tracks from Crypt of the NecroDancer into Rift:

Crypteque

Fungal Funk

Power Cords

And because looking good is half the battle (especially when facing down a horde of skeletons), these songs feature new Crypt outfits for Cadence and the NecroDancer. Now you can bring that classic Crypt style to your Rift runs.

Thanks for sticking with us through all the beats and bobs. Here's to another ten years of rhythmic mayhem!

That's not all! If you haven't yet, you can pick up the Crypt of the NecroDancer Ultimate Pack for an ALL-TIME LOW of 55% off for a limited time only.

🥳 -5% 55%

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/2553/NecroDancer_ULTIMATE_PACK/

Patch Notes

Patch 1.3.0-b20453

If you see a 🎸 emoji, know that you as a community helped us make this change, whether that was by providing feedback or reporting bugs!

🆕 New Content and Features

Added three new Rhythm Rifts based on tracks from Crypt of the NecroDancer: Zone 1-2: Crypteque Zone 2-1: Fungal Funk Zone 5-2: Power Cords

Added classic Crypt-style outfits worn by Cadence and the NecroDancer while playing the Crypt tracks

🎸 Added custom portrait support to Custom Music tracks This includes official compatibility with existing tracks designed for 96 LB's CustomPortRifts mod!

Added Shopkeeper Mode support to Custom Music tracks See here for more info on custom portraits and Shopkeeper Mode: https://vortexbuffer.com/rift/editor-advanced/



🔁 Changes

Changed unlock criteria for DLC tracks: From now on, the Impossible difficulty and Remix Mode will be unlocked by default for any song that requires purchase Free tracks added via content updates follow the same set of unlock criteria as base game tracks for Impossible difficulty (100 diamonds), Remix Mode (60 diamonds) and Impossible Remix Mode (120 diamonds)

Changed asset storage format to reduce download size for future updates Future updates to the game should require much less data to be downloaded!



🔧 Level Editor Changes (v4.1.1-b5470)

🎸 Added support for offsetting the audio track by a specific number of milliseconds to sync it up with the beatmap This offset is visually indicated by the waveform display on the side of the track, and also applies to preview playback

🎸 Added an option to play a 4-beat or 8-beat countdown at the start of a song The countdown's BPM is based on the starting BPM of the song, independent of BPM change triggers The countdown audio does not play in the editor, and is instead represented by visual annotations on the right side of the level This can be configured on a per-difficulty basis For compatibility, existing songs continue to use silent countdowns by default

🎸 Added an option to select which existing Workshop item to replace when publishing a track

Added a hotkey to mirror the contents of the paintbrush or selection rectangle This is bound to H by default, but can be configured via the options menu

🎸 Added a "Halve BPM" tool, which transforms all enemies on the song into their equivalent half-BPM counterparts, preserving the timings of each hit at a reduced scroll speed

🎸 Fixed enemies sometimes being saved at beat times below the start of the song

⚒️ Bugfixes

🎸 Fixed "DLC now available" item not being removed from Track Select after obtaining all DLCs

🎸 Fixed Skulls sometimes spawning Skeletons 2 tiles back instead of 1 tile back

🎸 Fixed enemy hit sounds being out of sync near mid-song BPM changes

🎸 Fixed enemy timing accuracy issues in Resurrections Hard and Impossible

🎸 Fixed Skeleton timing accuracy issues in Scattered and Lost Hard

🎸 Fixed Armadillos snapping to the incorrect sub-beat intervals on Visualize Yourself Impossible

🎸 Fixed pause menu not opening when pressing the pause button near the end of the song

🎸 Fixed Practice Mode start/end range not being applied accurately to songs with variable BPM

🎸 Fixed leaderboards not always being hidden when the Golden Lute modifier is equipped

🎸 Fixed the background video in Rhythm Rifts continuing to play while the game is paused

Fixed unpause countdown not staying in sync with the rhythm on songs with variable BPM

Fixed seeded leaderboard toggle not working on the Remix Mode results screen

Fixed Shopkeeper talking over his own singing in Shopkeeper Mode

Fixed slow loading times for Track Select and Custom Music menus

🎸 Fixed inconsistent audio synchronization when beginning playback for some Custom Music tracks

🎸 Fixed fractional BPM values being rounded to integers in Custom Music

🎸 Fixed unpublished Custom Music tracks sending records to the leaderboards

Fixed Custom Music tracks not contributing towards the play time statistics on Steam Workshop

Fixed Custom Music menu sometimes showing outdated scores in the small leaderboard view

Fixed the pause menu's difficulty selector not working in Custom Music

Fixed changes to the Practice Mode start/end range from the pause menu not applying in Custom Music

Fixed game over screen not allowing the difficulty to be changed in Custom Music

Fixed infinite loading screen when starting a Custom Music track without any enemies

Fixed missing sound effect when entering a Custom Music track

Fixed Cyan, Magenta and Yellow Portal Traps all appearing as blue in-game

Fixed Celeste and Super Meat Boy tracks not always appearing in the same order in Track Select when sorting by character

🪲 Known issues

We're moving to action on these as quickly as possible, but some of these issues have fixes that require more delicate handling. Thanks for your patience!