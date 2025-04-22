Patch Notes – Latest Update (Version 0.61.1)
The new patch notes are here.
🚀 Highlights
🤖 Introducing FIGHTER BOTS!
AI Fighters can now automatically join your lobby, so you can jump into a match as a Boss anytime — even if there aren’t enough real players around!
🎯 Improvements & Updates
-
New crosshair for the Manipulator Tool – better aiming, better throws!
-
Visual effects for the AntiMatter Gun have been enhanced for extra visibility and sci-fi vibes.
-
Floating screens received visual enhancements and optimized effects for a smoother, cleaner in-game experience.
-
Arena banners have been updated to celebrate the previous tournament round winners — congrats, champions!
🧹 Fixes & Polish
-
Fixed various text issues and typos throughout the game.
-
Resolved an issue where perk stars were not applied correctly.
-
General technical improvements, library updates, and stability enhancements.
💬 Huge thanks to our community for the continuous support and feedback — keep it coming! We’re building this together 💪
⚠️ Known Issues
-
Private Lobby: Currently, players cannot change their loadout while in the Private Lobby - choose your equipment BEFORE joining the lobby.
-
Stricker projectile may show unexpected behaviour due to collision issues with laser dot.
-
Skin Set Bonuses Not Available: At this time, there are no bonuses for completing certain skin sets.
Changed files in this update