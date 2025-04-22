 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18195819
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes – Latest Update (Version 0.61.1)

The new patch notes are here.
🚀 Highlights

🤖 Introducing FIGHTER BOTS!
AI Fighters can now automatically join your lobby, so you can jump into a match as a Boss anytime — even if there aren’t enough real players around!

🎯 Improvements & Updates

  • New crosshair for the Manipulator Tool – better aiming, better throws!

  • Visual effects for the AntiMatter Gun have been enhanced for extra visibility and sci-fi vibes.

  • Floating screens received visual enhancements and optimized effects for a smoother, cleaner in-game experience.

  • Arena banners have been updated to celebrate the previous tournament round winners — congrats, champions!

🧹 Fixes & Polish

  • Fixed various text issues and typos throughout the game.

  • Resolved an issue where perk stars were not applied correctly.

  • General technical improvements, library updates, and stability enhancements.

💬 Huge thanks to our community for the continuous support and feedback — keep it coming! We’re building this together 💪

⚠️ Known Issues

  • Private Lobby: Currently, players cannot change their loadout while in the Private Lobby - choose your equipment BEFORE joining the lobby.

  • Stricker projectile may show unexpected behaviour due to collision issues with laser dot.

  • Skin Set Bonuses Not Available: At this time, there are no bonuses for completing certain skin sets.

