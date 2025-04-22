

Hey folks,

It's here! Throne of Bone has completed it's journey through Early Access!





Looking Back

Throne of bone has journeyed through development for 2 years before Early Access, getting initial feedback from a private Steam playtest, and an invaluable Discord Server. ToB then the past year in Early Access, kicking off right after PAX East 2024. The Early Access Roadmap shows all the ground we've covered.



Going Forward

Throne of Bone is available at the special Early Access price of $16.99 for release week. Following this promotional period, the game will be available at its regular price of $19.99. Future updates are still to come, and I'll be active in the Discord as always, responding to bug reports and emoting at OP rosters :).



Thank you

This has been an incredible journey, and I want to thank every player for their feedback and suggestions! Seriously, I am eternally grateful for every Player.log sent, feedbackbot bug report, screen shot shared, and discussion in the Discord. Design is really a process of curation, and this game could not be made without you! I intend to keep reading suggestions, and improving usability/UX whenever appropriate. Stay tuned for more formal news about upcoming updates and content.

