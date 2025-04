Hotfix version 1.2.7:

Fix issue that cause elemental weapons to not save/load properly (items transforms into other worse items without elemental effect when traveling)

Fix UI scaling issue if the game is played in ultra wide screen mode

We're all ears!

Let us know if you find anything that needs fixing — describe the problem in Steam Discussions, send us an e-mail, or report it on Discord .

/Aftnareld Team

