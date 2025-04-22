 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18195633 Edited 22 April 2025 – 16:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We're very excited to announce that DisplayFusion 11.1.1 is now available for download! This major new version of DisplayFusion fixes a number of important issues and also brings some UI and performance updates. Update for free today!

Updating DisplayFusion

We encourage everyone to update to this new version today to take advantage of these improvements. If you've already purchased DisplayFusion, it's a lifetime license, so you can upgrade to this version at no cost! If you would like to see a complete list of all the changes, please visit the DisplayFusion change log. Thank you to everyone who helped to test the beta versions, that feedback is what makes DisplayFusion so amazing. We would also like to thank all of the translators who have helped translate DisplayFusion to their native languages. Thanks everyone!

Changed files in this update

DisplayFusion Content Depot 227261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link