We're very excited to announce that DisplayFusion 11.1.1 is now available for download! This major new version of DisplayFusion fixes a number of important issues and also brings some UI and performance updates. Update for free today!

Updating DisplayFusion

We encourage everyone to update to this new version today to take advantage of these improvements. If you've already purchased DisplayFusion, it's a lifetime license, so you can upgrade to this version at no cost! If you would like to see a complete list of all the changes, please visit the DisplayFusion change log. Thank you to everyone who helped to test the beta versions, that feedback is what makes DisplayFusion so amazing. We would also like to thank all of the translators who have helped translate DisplayFusion to their native languages. Thanks everyone!