We have a big update for you:

New features:

New content:

Added Wooden Bow and Throwing Knifes - perfect for your silent assassin build

Added explosive gas bottles, be careful if you shot!

A lot of new clothes for the player

Balance:

Players can now find more ammunition in the start area

Reloading and firing now makes less noise, so enemies are less likely to notice the player

Overwork of the item spawner balance

We changed in some buildings the chance that a terrorist spawns

Less terrorists spawns in the buildings

Added more cars into the Visitor Area

Terrorists & dinosaurs can now see players earlier

Terrorists gets more experience points

Terrorists have now a bit more health points

General:

Changed the player modell of Connor Davies to avoid graphic bugs

All pick up clothes have now the correct model

Added more weapons and ammunition to Vasilys shop

Revision of the shop prices

Golfcart now can't stuck in the safety locks

Suchomimus now can't stuck in some grounds

Emilio Sanchez can now look to the player

NPCs now blinking correct and have better body animations

Fixed skill "Assault Rifle Improvement" now makes the correct damage

Terrorists now don't run out of the Administration and Café Palma

Terrorists and NPC's can now use automatic doors

Fixed some broken itemspawners