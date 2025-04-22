 Skip to content

Major 22 April 2025 Build 18195580 Edited 22 April 2025 – 16:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello Special Investigators from the Sentinel Agency!

We have a big update for you:

New features:

  • New multiple languages: German, Spanish, Ukrainian, Chinese (Simplified), Portuguese (Brazil), French, Russian, Polish, Turkish, Czech, Danish, Hungarian, Norwegian

  • Full XBOX controller support

  • Keybindings

New content:

  • A lot of new clothes for the player

  • Added explosive gas bottles, be careful if you shot!

  • Added Wooden Bow and Throwing Knifes - perfect for your silent assassin build

Balance:

  • Terrorists have now a bit more health points

  • Terrorists gets more experience points

  • Terrorists now runs a bit slower

  • Terrorists & dinosaurs can now see players earlier

  • Added more cars into the Visitor Area

  • Less terrorists spawns in the buildings

  • We changed in some buildings the chance that a terrorist spawns

  • Overwork of the item spawner balance

  • Melee weapons makes more damage

  • Reloading and firing now makes less noise, so enemies are less likely to notice the player

  • Players can now find more ammunition in the start area

General:

  • Changed the player modell of Connor Davies to avoid graphic bugs

  • All pick up clothes have now the correct model

  • Added more weapons and ammunition to Vasilys shop

  • Revision of the shop prices

  • Golfcart now can't stuck in the safety locks

  • Suchomimus now can't stuck in some grounds

  • Emilio Sanchez can now look to the player

  • NPCs now blinking correct and have better body animations

  • Fixed skill "Assault Rifle Improvement" now makes the correct damage

  • Terrorists now don't run out of the Administration and Café Palma

  • Terrorists and NPC's can now use automatic doors

  • Fixed some broken itemspawners

  • Dinosaurs no longer get stuck in buildings

You need to delete your actual savegame to avoid bugs - sorry for that!

We thank you all for your constructive feedback!

Our next targets for Sentinel Agency:

  • More story content: Start with the investigation of the murder spree and explore the mysterious Securitybuilding 1

  • More survivors and quests

  • More companions that give you fire protection

  • More dinosaurs and revision of the dino behaviour

  • New skills for the skilltree

  • Performance optimizations

See you soon!

