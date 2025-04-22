Hello Special Investigators from the Sentinel Agency!
We have a big update for you:
New features:
-
New multiple languages: German, Spanish, Ukrainian, Chinese (Simplified), Portuguese (Brazil), French, Russian, Polish, Turkish, Czech, Danish, Hungarian, Norwegian
-
Full XBOX controller support
-
Keybindings
New content:
-
A lot of new clothes for the player
-
Added explosive gas bottles, be careful if you shot!
-
Added Wooden Bow and Throwing Knifes - perfect for your silent assassin build
Balance:
-
Terrorists have now a bit more health points
-
Terrorists gets more experience points
-
Terrorists now runs a bit slower
-
Terrorists & dinosaurs can now see players earlier
-
Added more cars into the Visitor Area
-
Less terrorists spawns in the buildings
-
We changed in some buildings the chance that a terrorist spawns
-
Overwork of the item spawner balance
-
Melee weapons makes more damage
-
Reloading and firing now makes less noise, so enemies are less likely to notice the player
-
Players can now find more ammunition in the start area
General:
-
Changed the player modell of Connor Davies to avoid graphic bugs
-
All pick up clothes have now the correct model
-
Added more weapons and ammunition to Vasilys shop
-
Revision of the shop prices
-
Golfcart now can't stuck in the safety locks
-
Suchomimus now can't stuck in some grounds
-
Emilio Sanchez can now look to the player
-
NPCs now blinking correct and have better body animations
-
Fixed skill "Assault Rifle Improvement" now makes the correct damage
-
Terrorists now don't run out of the Administration and Café Palma
-
Terrorists and NPC's can now use automatic doors
-
Fixed some broken itemspawners
-
Dinosaurs no longer get stuck in buildings
You need to delete your actual savegame to avoid bugs - sorry for that!
We thank you all for your constructive feedback!
Our next targets for Sentinel Agency:
-
More story content: Start with the investigation of the murder spree and explore the mysterious Securitybuilding 1
-
More survivors and quests
-
More companions that give you fire protection
-
More dinosaurs and revision of the dino behaviour
-
New skills for the skilltree
-
Performance optimizations
See you soon!
