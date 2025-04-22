 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18195531 Edited 22 April 2025 – 16:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community



English
##########Content################
[Item]New Item: Essenza di Volpe e Leone
[The Lucifer Within Us]The 3rd ending (Machiavelli's path) is completed. There are some cleanups to be done in the aftermath of this path. It will be done tomorrow.
[Wiki]Updated the quest page of "The Lucifer Within Us."
简体中文
##########Content################
【物品】新物品：Essenza di Volpe e Leone
【我们心中的路西法】新的马基雅维里路线的结局达成。这条结局后续还有一些清理工作，会在明天进行。
【维基】更新了【我们心中的路西法】任务的页面。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/7b916aa5
https://pastelink.net/exfgaqgl

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link