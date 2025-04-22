





English



[Item]New Item: Essenza di Volpe e Leone

[The Lucifer Within Us]The 3rd ending (Machiavelli's path) is completed. There are some cleanups to be done in the aftermath of this path. It will be done tomorrow.

[Wiki]Updated the quest page of "The Lucifer Within Us."

简体中文



【物品】新物品：Essenza di Volpe e Leone

【我们心中的路西法】新的马基雅维里路线的结局达成。这条结局后续还有一些清理工作，会在明天进行。

【维基】更新了【我们心中的路西法】任务的页面。

