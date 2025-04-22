Multiplayer
- Fixed: IR SAM missiles other than MANPADS were still not visible to clients
- Fixed: briefing room console would collapse when a player leaves, hiding the back button from the members menu
- Fixed various minor errors
Mission Editor
- Fixed forced equips issue caused by regional decimal formats
Patch v1.12.3
