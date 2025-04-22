 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18195526 Edited 22 April 2025 – 15:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community 
Multiplayer  
    - Fixed: IR SAM missiles other than MANPADS were still not visible to clients  
    - Fixed: briefing room console would collapse when a player leaves, hiding the back button from the members menu  
    - Fixed various minor errors  
Mission Editor  
    - Fixed forced equips issue caused by regional decimal formats

