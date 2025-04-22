 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18195453
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added selectable arrival runways;

  • Removed static airplane crashes from scenery;

  • Added "window" mode;

  • Minor bug fixes.

Windows Airport Madness 3D: Volume 2 Content Depot 748611
macOS Airport Madness 3D: Volume 2 Depot Mac Depot 748612
