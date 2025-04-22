-
Reinstated Castlegar fire Challenge;
-
Added selectable arrival runways;
-
Removed static airplane crashes from scenery;
-
Added "window" mode.
Update 1.6320 April 22, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
