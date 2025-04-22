 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18195435 Edited 22 April 2025 – 17:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Reinstated Castlegar fire Challenge;

  • Added selectable arrival runways;

  • Removed static airplane crashes from scenery;

  • Added "window" mode.

