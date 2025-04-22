 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18195396 Edited 22 April 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • FPS counter removed;

  • Player stamina bar redesigned;

  • NPC issue fixed, standing still on shelves infinitely;

  • NPC issue fixed, standing still at checkout without moving

  • Checkout change system reworked (Previously, there was the possibility of the purchase value being €10, and the customer giving €10, and the player having to type "0" in change, now if the purchase value is €10, the customer will give at least €15, receiving €5 in change,
    If the purchase is €4, the customer will give €5, receiving €1 in change);

  • Key information fixed when in checkout mode;

  • Fixed the key indication on the left side of the screen when the player was in the daily status menu;

