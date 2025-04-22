Changes:
-
FPS counter removed;
-
Player stamina bar redesigned;
-
NPC issue fixed, standing still on shelves infinitely;
-
NPC issue fixed, standing still at checkout without moving
-
Checkout change system reworked (Previously, there was the possibility of the purchase value being €10, and the customer giving €10, and the player having to type "0" in change, now if the purchase value is €10, the customer will give at least €15, receiving €5 in change,
If the purchase is €4, the customer will give €5, receiving €1 in change);
-
Key information fixed when in checkout mode;
-
Fixed the key indication on the left side of the screen when the player was in the daily status menu;
Changed files in this update