Hello everyone!
This time another major update introducing a new diplomacy system! This patch also introduces several new mechanics, UI enhancements, and much-requested fixes, all aimed at making your experience more immersive and dynamic.
It also introduces a new custom campaign save format. To migrate to this new format: Open your existing custom campaign and resave it. This will make sure it's future proof. To play campaigns from the workshop you don't have to do anything as I made sure to load them with backwards compatibility.
🛡 Campaign & Diplomacy Upgrades
-
Added new dialogue-based diplomacy system
-
Added new UI icons
-
Introduced faction leader personalities for the diplomacy system
-
Improved diplomacy systems overall
-
Tweaked some campaign sounds
-
Fixed Vollenho name
-
Fixed AI sieging abandoned castles
⚔️ Combat & Formation Fixes
-
Battle Optimizations
-
Fixed new officer possession logic (control now correctly passes to next ranked officer)
-
Fixed prebattle horses
-
Fixed drifting formation marker
-
Characters hit by arrows during battle can now gain a wounded trait
-
Disabled weather controls in battle locations that do not support dynamic weather
🎯 UI & Gameplay Improvements
- Added unit roster system
- View any person in a formation
- See their name, personality, and origin
- Units now display emotional states influenced by events and battle outcomes
-
Tactical map location name now hidden in quick battle
-
Changed several officer perk names
🏇 Other / Customization Updates
-
Added horse variation to mounted sergeants
-
Depth of Field tweaks
-
Added modular tournament equipment system: Can select equipment for tournaments in the same way you can for officers for your custom faction.
-
Added new custom campaign save format (You can migrate by opening an existing custom campaign and resaving it!)
-
Refactored custom campaign data structure
-
Tweaked workshop upload content name filters
-
Can now favorite battle locations
-
Can now favorite castle types
If you experience any issues or bugs, you can report them using the ingame feedback form, here on Steam, or on the official Discord server.
Join the Discord here:
https://discord.com/invite/cTgXXfTmhc
Thanks for all the support!
