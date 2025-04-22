Hello everyone!

This time another major update introducing a new diplomacy system! This patch also introduces several new mechanics, UI enhancements, and much-requested fixes, all aimed at making your experience more immersive and dynamic.

It also introduces a new custom campaign save format. To migrate to this new format: Open your existing custom campaign and resave it. This will make sure it's future proof. To play campaigns from the workshop you don't have to do anything as I made sure to load them with backwards compatibility.

🛡 Campaign & Diplomacy Upgrades

Added new dialogue-based diplomacy system

Added new UI icons

Introduced faction leader personalities for the diplomacy system

Improved diplomacy systems overall

Tweaked some campaign sounds

Fixed Vollenho name

Fixed AI sieging abandoned castles

⚔️ Combat & Formation Fixes

Battle Optimizations

Fixed new officer possession logic (control now correctly passes to next ranked officer)

Fixed prebattle horses

Fixed drifting formation marker

Characters hit by arrows during battle can now gain a wounded trait

Disabled weather controls in battle locations that do not support dynamic weather

🎯 UI & Gameplay Improvements

Added unit roster system

View any person in a formation

See their name, personality, and origin

Units now display emotional states influenced by events and battle outcomes

Tactical map location name now hidden in quick battle

Changed several officer perk names

🏇 Other / Customization Updates

Added horse variation to mounted sergeants

Depth of Field tweaks

Added modular tournament equipment system: Can select equipment for tournaments in the same way you can for officers for your custom faction.

Added new custom campaign save format (You can migrate by opening an existing custom campaign and resaving it!)

Refactored custom campaign data structure

Tweaked workshop upload content name filters

Can now favorite battle locations

Can now favorite castle types

If you experience any issues or bugs, you can report them using the ingame feedback form, here on Steam, or on the official Discord server.

Join the Discord here:

https://discord.com/invite/cTgXXfTmhc

Thanks for all the support!