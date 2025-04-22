 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18195343
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a piece of evidence to a list near the end of Roottreemania to make something more clear
  • Fixes a bug where you could lock in an incorrect occupation for a Roottreemania person
  • Makes it more clear where to find the Discord channel
  • More updated translation support

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2754381
macOS 64-bit Depot 2754382
Linux 64-bit Depot 2754383
