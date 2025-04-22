- Added a piece of evidence to a list near the end of Roottreemania to make something more clear
- Fixes a bug where you could lock in an incorrect occupation for a Roottreemania person
- Makes it more clear where to find the Discord channel
- More updated translation support
Update Notes for April 22, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
