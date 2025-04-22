After lots of hard work, focus, and time spent hunched over a laptop screen, Neongarten is ready to release! It's been an incredible journey, from the first "three month" prototype for Tiny Mass Games (shortened to five weeks due to the arrival of my second son) to the awesome art upgrade to wrangling all the UI through a localization pass. I'm thrilled that everyone will have a chance to enjoy the game now.

There are a couple of games that match in style or gameplay that we've decided to bundle Neongarten with. First, the dark and moody cityscape painter Dystopika is another excellent take on "cyberpunk citybuilder". I think our two games make a great "compare and contrast" on the cyberpunk theme.

Next, there's the puzzle-y city builder River Towns. This one rhymes mechanically with Neongarten, and it might be closer to sharing a color palette and vibe.

Finally, my publisher (Goblinz) is putting on a sale called Strategems, which is dedicated to affordable and replayable strategy games (like Neongarten!) If you like what's on offer with Neongarten, you can find similar games on the sale page.

Thanks to everyone who helped make Neongarten a reality - my players, playtesters, the artists at Dream Powered Games who helped upgrade the art, my fellow devs at Tiny Mass Games and Boston Indies, the localization team at LocQuest, and (of course) my publisher Goblinz for picking up Neongarten and providing support and direction. Thanks, too, to my three-year-old son, who loves playing "the tower game".

Enjoy the game!