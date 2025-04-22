Renderer Selector & The Blight Cleansing Patch

Gather around Paladins!

Today’s patching spree is all about stability, bug-smashing, and putting an end to the renderer corruption The Blight has been spreading across your systems!

🧙 New: Graphics Mode Selector

On first launch (or after resetting Preferences), the game now asks which arcane rendering method you'd like to trust.

Your choices:

Auto – Let the Sanctum divine the best choice.

ANGLE – Blessed path for modern GPUs.

OpenGL 2 (GL2) – For older relics that still endure.

OpenGL (GL) – Ancient fallback—only if all else fails.

If you've encountered black screens, crashes, or strange artifacting, this selector might be your salvation.

📜 Textbox Opacity Purification

Some players reported crashes when adjusting textbox opacity.

Turns out The Blight had its claws in the UI.

We’ve exorcised the issue. The setting now initializes properly and no longer causes chaos.

🛠️ General Cleansing & Safety Rites

Removed lingering renderer code corrupted by the Old Code.

Ensured that all renderer choices are preserved safely. No more overwriting your sacred save files.

✅ This patch should:

Eliminate crashes caused by incompatible or cursed graphics renderers.

Resolve opacity-related exceptions haunting the Preferences screen.

Make startup smoother for all chosen warriors of Elleria.

🧹 IMPORTANT:

If you played a previous version, delete your persistent data and reinstall the game to fully purge any lingering corruption.

The Blight remembers. But now, so do we.

"The Blight spreads no more… for now."