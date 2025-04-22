We hope everyone had a wonderful Easter holiday with their loved ones! To keep the good vibes rolling, we're releasing a substantial patch today, pushing the campaign forward with the Urban F.B.I. scenario (featuring two locations). You'll also get the chance to pay a lovely visit to the Chowder clan—possibly some of the only gunsmiths in Urban who burn through more ammo than they sell.

This update also includes four revamped scenarios where the RPG content has been improved and rewritten: the Gas Station and Motel maps, now joined by Forest Camp and Grocery as mission locations.

In addition to all that, we're rolling out the new and improved Ammo Press upgrade, finally working as intended—producing unique (and highly illegal) ammo just for your base. Light up the night with incendiary shotgun shells, or blow zombies to bits with fragmenting (dumdum) rounds—because who's going to argue with you? You’re the sheriff!

On the code backend, we've spent significant time eliminating lag issues reported by many of you. With memory leaks fixed and smarter inventory queries (now triggered only by change events), the game should run much smoother—even for the biggest and most outrageous hoarders out there. We’ve also squashed a bunch of bugs found through reports and internal testing (a few misc. hangs, missing quest journal info, etc.).

Finally, in the QoL department: a much-requested feature is here—improved visibility for lootable container highlights.

We'll be jumping right back into development, with a nice list of smaller updates on the way, including more keyboard shortcuts, scavenger mechanics, and other goodies.

We hope you have a great time playing! If you can spare a moment, please consider leaving a review—it helps more than you can imagine.

And don’t forget—the game is 20% off until the end of the week!