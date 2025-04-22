Hello everyone! We're comiong with patch 2.0.12, containing more bugfixes that we've been able to reproduce and fix, thanks to your help!
Thanks again for playing Sandwalkers ; and if you feel like giving the game a positive review and you haven't yet, it would definitely help us if you do so !
Have a wonderful day,
-The _Sandwalkers _team
Bugfix
-
Merchants were merging their inventories sometimes
-
A blocker was sometimes encountered during fights
-
Several blockers on quests “Usury”, “The Art of Forging”, “Livewood City” and “Temesgen Slaves” were solved
-
Some encyclopedia entries were unlockable
-
One of the archeologist upgrade was giving an insane damage bonus
-
We added a place action to gain Wood in Lecwasi during Agromancy quest as a safety net
-
Some broken texts
-
Various small fixes
Changed files in this update