22 April 2025 Build 18195227 Edited 22 April 2025 – 16:32:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello everyone! We're comiong with patch 2.0.12, containing more bugfixes that we've been able to reproduce and fix, thanks to your help!

Thanks again for playing Sandwalkers ; and if you feel like giving the game a positive review and you haven't yet, it would definitely help us if you do so !

Have a wonderful day,
-The _Sandwalkers _team

Bugfix

  • Merchants were merging their inventories sometimes

  • A blocker was sometimes encountered during fights

  • Several blockers on quests “Usury”, “The Art of Forging”, “Livewood City” and “Temesgen Slaves” were solved

  • Some encyclopedia entries were unlockable

  • One of the archeologist upgrade was giving an insane damage bonus

  • We added a place action to gain Wood in Lecwasi during Agromancy quest as a safety net

  • Some broken texts

  • Various small fixes

