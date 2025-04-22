-
✋ Hands Added
: Characters now display hands in-game.
-
🤖 AI Completely Redesigned
: Improved behavior.
-
🏆 Achievements Added
-
🕴 Slenderman Updated
: Redesigned visuals and animations.
-
📱 Phone Removed
: Phone mechanic removed.
-
🔦 Flashlight Added
: Illuminates dark areas.
-
🗺 Manual Map Added
-
🐞 Bugs Fixed
: Increased stability.
-
⚙ Map Optimization
-
🛠 Settings Updated
-
🎨 Post-Processing
: Visual enhancements.
-
💀 New Deaths
: Different death scenarios.
Found a bug? Report it on Discord: https://discord.gg/PH625kue4t
Changed files in this update