Major 22 April 2025 Build 18195081 Edited 22 April 2025 – 19:26:20 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Hands Added

    : Characters now display hands in-game.

  • 🤖 AI Completely Redesigned

    : Improved behavior.

  • 🏆 Achievements Added
  • 🕴 Slenderman Updated

    : Redesigned visuals and animations.

  • 📱 Phone Removed

    : Phone mechanic removed.

  • 🔦 Flashlight Added

    : Illuminates dark areas.

  • 🗺 Manual Map Added
  • 🐞 Bugs Fixed

    : Increased stability.

  • Map Optimization
  • 🛠 Settings Updated
  • 🎨 Post-Processing

    : Visual enhancements.

  • 💀 New Deaths

    : Different death scenarios.

Found a bug? Report it on Discord: https://discord.gg/PH625kue4t

