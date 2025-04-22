 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18194957 Edited 22 April 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

  • The speed of the animations for production stages windows and the negotiation window is now dynamic: if you use them several times in a short period of time, they speed up significantly.
  • Fixed the prisoner achievement.
  • Fixed a situation where the game was spamming you with messages after you refused to cooperate with the KKK.
  • Fixed an issue where the maintenance department head did not get a new level after completing a technology upgrade.
  • A few tweaks to the genre balance.

See you tomorrow with the next one!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2680551
  • Loading history…
