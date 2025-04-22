Hello!
- The speed of the animations for production stages windows and the negotiation window is now dynamic: if you use them several times in a short period of time, they speed up significantly.
- Fixed the prisoner achievement.
- Fixed a situation where the game was spamming you with messages after you refused to cooperate with the KKK.
- Fixed an issue where the maintenance department head did not get a new level after completing a technology upgrade.
- A few tweaks to the genre balance.
See you tomorrow with the next one!
Changed files in this update