22 April 2025 Build 18194925 Edited 22 April 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed:

📌 Fixed some typos
📌 Fixed HP bars hover being on the wrong layer
📌 Fixed HP bars hover disabling normal hovers if hovered while setting attacks
📌 Fixed drop-only weapons and armor having no upgrade cost
📌 Fixed double jump on gamepad
📌 Fixed gamepad controls breaking in town after upgrading the building
📌 Fixed gamepad controls during upgrading weapons and armors
📌 Fixed releasing the dragged character portrait on other characters during the hunt caused errors
📌 Fixed pause menu position if application was set in fullscreen and unfocused during game startup
📌 Fixed loading town with already set hunt party could lead to visual errors until the hunting party was changed
📌 Fixed letting go of the dragged portrait of the selected character during armor upgrade didn't unslot the character

