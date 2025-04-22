Fixed:

📌 Fixed some typos

📌 Fixed HP bars hover being on the wrong layer

📌 Fixed HP bars hover disabling normal hovers if hovered while setting attacks

📌 Fixed drop-only weapons and armor having no upgrade cost

📌 Fixed double jump on gamepad

📌 Fixed gamepad controls breaking in town after upgrading the building

📌 Fixed gamepad controls during upgrading weapons and armors

📌 Fixed releasing the dragged character portrait on other characters during the hunt caused errors

📌 Fixed pause menu position if application was set in fullscreen and unfocused during game startup

📌 Fixed loading town with already set hunt party could lead to visual errors until the hunting party was changed

📌 Fixed letting go of the dragged portrait of the selected character during armor upgrade didn't unslot the character

