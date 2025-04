Fixed:

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed some typos

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed HP bars hover being on the wrong layer

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed HP bars hover disabling normal hovers if hovered while setting attacks

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed drop-only weapons and armor having no upgrade cost

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed double jump on gamepad

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed gamepad controls breaking in town after upgrading the building

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed gamepad controls during upgrading weapons and armors

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed releasing the dragged character portrait on other characters during the hunt caused errors

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed pause menu position if application was set in fullscreen and unfocused during game startup

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed loading town with already set hunt party could lead to visual errors until the hunting party was changed

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed letting go of the dragged portrait of the selected character during armor upgrade didn't unslot the character

