 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18194868 Edited 22 April 2025 – 15:13:45 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed various existing bugs.

Removed loading delays when moving between areas.

Removed the time-limited choice feature.

Optimized submarine lighting controls.

Localization is still in progress! Thank you for your patience.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3622453
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link