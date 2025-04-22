We're very excited to announce that VoiceBot 3.9.8 is now available for download! This new version of VoiceBot updates it to .NET 8, fixes some issues, and adds some features. Update and try it for free today!

Updating VoiceBot

We encourage everyone to update to this new version today to take advantage of these improvements. If you've already purchased VoiceBot, it's a lifetime license, so you can upgrade to this version at no cost! If you would like to see a complete list of all the changes, please visit the VoiceBot change log. Thank you to everyone who helped to test the beta versions, that feedback is what makes VoiceBot so amazing. We would also like to thank all of the translators who have helped translate VoiceBot to their native languages. Thanks everyone!