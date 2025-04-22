This update fixes a few bugs and has improvements to the user interface, like improved messages and popups. There are also some improvements to the AI and the performance of huge battles has been improved. There are also a bunch of new stuff for modders as well.
General
F9 throne screen now has a popup showing number of claimed AP
New launch option: --nouwthrones (to prevent underwater thrones)
Battle performance improvement for large battles with spellcasters
Can expand unit/commander entries in Income Overview
Nexus can show more gates on the map
New graphics for gate from Nexus
Most rituals can no longer trace through void/non-void planar boundaries
Secondary effects on missile weapons didn't always take effect properly
Nbr of possible players was calculated incorrect for maps with multiple planes
Battle enchantments could remain if enslaved and then killed, fixed.
Better messages for Strands of Arcane Power
Improved message for Ritual of Rebirth
Ritual particle lines on map now shows movement towards destination
The key 0 can now also be used to copy/paste orders everywhere
Phoenix pyre triggered weapon blesses, fixed
Can now use wait order in allied territories
New gem selection box for messages
AI can now use Arcane Analysis
AI is now a bit smarter regarding dispel casting
Fixed problem with spell targeting vs flying targets
Commander popups now show destination of move orders
Removing a magic item did sometimes not remove effects on unit, fixed
Throne defender tweaks
Charm could remove target's commander status, fixed
AI better at equipping gems before being stormed
Spell AI tweaks
Icon for decay immunity
Projection looked too small, fixed
Fix for scout report when allied forces are not actually sieging
Better assassination texts
Fix for communion backlash not occurring
Log text for phoenix pyre
Event fixes
Stat and typo fixes
Modding / Map Making
New monster item commands: #growthpower, #grandcom
New site command: #copysite
New weapon mod commands: #defroll, #morroll
New monster/item mod command: #unseen
Two new event commands: #req_realmnr, #req_norealmnr
Magic item type 10 for bardings didn't work
Improved name pluralization
Fixes for some places where drawsize didn't work
Temp blood slaves do not cause bleeding after gem longevity has occurred
Air shield on magic items didn't show up in stats
Reanimator is now shown on magic item info
Major performance improvement for events using req_mnr & req_nomnr
Better reset of commanders when unloading mods
