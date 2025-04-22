This update fixes a few bugs and has improvements to the user interface, like improved messages and popups. There are also some improvements to the AI and the performance of huge battles has been improved. There are also a bunch of new stuff for modders as well.

General

F9 throne screen now has a popup showing number of claimed AP

New launch option: --nouwthrones (to prevent underwater thrones)

Battle performance improvement for large battles with spellcasters

Can expand unit/commander entries in Income Overview

Nexus can show more gates on the map

New graphics for gate from Nexus

Most rituals can no longer trace through void/non-void planar boundaries

Secondary effects on missile weapons didn't always take effect properly

Nbr of possible players was calculated incorrect for maps with multiple planes

Battle enchantments could remain if enslaved and then killed, fixed.

Better messages for Strands of Arcane Power

Improved message for Ritual of Rebirth

Ritual particle lines on map now shows movement towards destination

The key 0 can now also be used to copy/paste orders everywhere

Phoenix pyre triggered weapon blesses, fixed

Can now use wait order in allied territories

New gem selection box for messages

AI can now use Arcane Analysis

AI is now a bit smarter regarding dispel casting

Fixed problem with spell targeting vs flying targets

Commander popups now show destination of move orders

Removing a magic item did sometimes not remove effects on unit, fixed

Throne defender tweaks

Charm could remove target's commander status, fixed

AI better at equipping gems before being stormed

Spell AI tweaks

Icon for decay immunity

Projection looked too small, fixed

Fix for scout report when allied forces are not actually sieging

Better assassination texts

Fix for communion backlash not occurring

Log text for phoenix pyre

Event fixes