Dear tinkerers,

you (and me) did it again. We broke the meta.



Screenshot by player ACIDGREEN in the Discord

Universal Converter + Nitro Bottle Array is now officially the most played combo, towering all other builds.



It was fun while it lasted, but it was simply way too strong.

In the new update, the Nitro Bottle Array only drops with the "Time Capsule" ?-event (where all the other formerly broken modules are still waiting to break a game once in a while).

Universal Converter comes with the Overload status now

In return I offer you new pieces to fill that bottle-shaped hole in your heart.

NEW MODULES:

Nitrous Dispenser



Nitrous Bottle Factory



Plasma Induction Cell



REDESIGNS:

Acceleration Cell

The old design wasn't too popular. I've redesigned it so it can actually save your run.



Chain Amplifier now only counts modules of a distinct type



Duplicator ?-Event now simply hands out the duplicator module



LOOT TABLE REWORKS:

Transmogrifier is back in rare (from "time capsule")

Exploiting Turbocharger is now uncommon (from rare)

Polluting Aggregate is now common (from uncommon)

Emergency Aggregate is now common (from uncommon)

BUGFIXES:

Fixed a bug with the epilogue event not spawning properly

Fixed a bug that prevented module unlocks after finishing a run

Improved performance

UPCOMING FEATURES:

New ice biome (ETA: June)

PLEASE CONSIDER LEAVING A STEAM REVIEW

Thank all of you so much to everybody who left a review already. If you're having fun with Rogue Voltage, please consider leaving a Steam review. If we cross the 500, that would be amazing. You don't have to write a novel, just a couple of words or a little meme why you think the game is fun.

As usual, huge thanks to the lovely Discord-Community, who is extremely helpful and creative to give feedback, post ideas, help brainstorming for new content and report bugs. Everybody is invited. Come nerd out with us!

Enjoy wiring up the new version, let me know what you think in the comments or on the Discord.

All the best from springtime Berlin,

Luca