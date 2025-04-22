 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18194626
Here's a small update to alleviate some of the issues introduced in v0.1.4

  • Fixed an issue where the enter button wasn't working. This also fixed the case where the leave early button would disappear, so now if said button is missing it's only because you need to get to the point where you're chatting first.

  • A fix to how corridor dates invites are tracked so there should be less issues with those getting voicemails for missing dates even though you went, or from accepting invites but closing the game and having to reject them later.

  • A couple fixes to save files introduced by Steam Cloud integration.

Speaking of save files, if you have issues with save files transfering from old versions of the game then check out the save file entry in #FAQ channel in the discord where we have a tutorial incase of any issues.

Thanks so much for everyone's patience and support!

