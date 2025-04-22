Greetings!
We’re excited to let you know that – Territors Has Arrived! Give it a try and let us know what you think!
New content:
- Added complete new "Final challenge" setting.
- Duel progress steps are now shown for better orientation.
- Added more merging options for Neutrons.
- Added confirmation screen for the "New Game" option in Settings.
- Added confirmation screen for the "Retreat" option during Duel.
- Improved the "Card" section of the Tutorial.
Fixes:
- Removed AI abilitites and bonuses used (generated) in previous duel. Each duel now comes with its own unique cards configuration.
- Fixed a merging issue that only worked in a specific drag-and-drop order.
- Updated particle descriptions.
- Various small fixes and tweaks.
Enjoy the game, and stay tuned for more updates, cause the release isn’t the end, there’s more coming soon!