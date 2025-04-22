Greetings!

We’re excited to let you know that – Territors Has Arrived! Give it a try and let us know what you think!

New content:

Added complete new "Final challenge" setting.

Duel progress steps are now shown for better orientation.

Added more merging options for Neutrons.

Added confirmation screen for the "New Game" option in Settings.

Added confirmation screen for the "Retreat" option during Duel.

Improved the "Card" section of the Tutorial.

Fixes:

Removed AI abilitites and bonuses used (generated) in previous duel. Each duel now comes with its own unique cards configuration.

Fixed a merging issue that only worked in a specific drag-and-drop order.

Updated particle descriptions.

Various small fixes and tweaks.

Enjoy the game, and stay tuned for more updates, cause the release isn’t the end, there’s more coming soon!