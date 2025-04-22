 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18194615 Edited 22 April 2025 – 15:59:59 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings!
We’re excited to let you know that – Territors Has Arrived! Give it a try and let us know what you think!

New content:

  • Added complete new "Final challenge" setting.
  • Duel progress steps are now shown for better orientation.
  • Added more merging options for Neutrons.
  • Added confirmation screen for the "New Game" option in Settings.
  • Added confirmation screen for the "Retreat" option during Duel.
  • Improved the "Card" section of the Tutorial.

Fixes:

  • Removed AI abilitites and bonuses used (generated) in previous duel. Each duel now comes with its own unique cards configuration.
  • Fixed a merging issue that only worked in a specific drag-and-drop order.
  • Updated particle descriptions.
  • Various small fixes and tweaks.

Enjoy the game, and stay tuned for more updates, cause the release isn’t the end, there’s more coming soon!

