Today marks the launch of our first new side quest. The quest is called Herbalist's Hurdle and can be started by talking to Maeve in the Critical Care Ward, which is a new room adjacent to the Infirmary in Hopeport.

The story for Herbalist's Hurdle was written by Samuel, with additional dialog from Paul.

Quality of life improvements

• Tarsus & Petros, who are in the Boneworks & Stonemasonry Room respectively, no longer wander around.

• You can now equip up to 1,000 healing and 1,000 strength potions in the weapons interface for use during combat.

Bug fixes

• Fix a bug which made clicking on the map occasionally walk to the wrong tile or ignore your click entirely.

• Fix various typos.