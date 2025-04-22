Dear players, thank you for your patience. After more than a month of hard work, we are excited to release this update. The details of the update are as follows:

1.The new 3D combat mode has been released and is first applied to the World Lord gameplay.

2.A new World Lord gameplay mode has been added. Players can challenge the World BOSS - Ignis every week and rank based on the damage dealt.

3.New equipment: Ignis' Wings, which can be obtained through the World Lord gameplay.

4.Seven new Goddess cards have been added, featuring different styles and qualities.

5.A new Goddess card shop has been introduced. Every 7 days, three cards will be randomly available for purchase.

6.Korean language version has been added.

7.A new pre-game storyline video has been introduced. New players can watch it upon their first entry to better understand the game's world.

8.The level cap has been increased to level 200.