 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18194323 Edited 22 April 2025 – 14:26:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all,

This update contains the follwoing changes:

  • Player deaths are rarer now
  • A new button for dead players to remove them from the team
  • Small zoom function for the chart of seats
  • More fixes for text errors

That's all for now :-)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3523141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link