Minor update: V00.006a (just more stuff)

Here be a small update with changes... including various things ranging from adjustments, performance increases and some extra gameplay details.

A D D I T I O N S:

NPC vehicles now have different drive trains (4WD, FWD, RWD).

Police car wheels can now be shot out (with audio Ohh!).

Police cars can now have staged destruction values (smoke = light damage, Fire = heavily damaged (Car will try and slow down to a stop), Explosion = Completely destroyed).

New Bullet physics (bullets can now ricochet, penetrate and lose velocity on said actions).

New muzzle flash FX and heat dispersion FX.

New M82A1 firing sound.

FI X E S and A D J U S T M E N T S:

Police car steering adjustments (They shouldn't spin out as much).

Police car speed adjustments (Now they wont go MACH-5 into the side of the hill).

Police car layer detections prevents them from passing through certain meshes.

Police cars temporary shooting method changed so they cant damage each other (Was leading to random destroyed cars due to friendly fire).

Increased bullet velocity.

Increased Killdozer Health (1000 > 2000).

Fixed certain bullet FX not playing.

Fixed issue where player could insert 12.7x99mm into a 5.56x45 Stanag.

(Technical) optimized bullet code.

(Technical) All exterior props (anything that has a collider, even the terrain and houses) collision layers have been adjusted so they aren't calculating collision data for EVERY layer. (Should increase performance)

(Technical) Code cleanups preventing errors (a lot of errors).

E X P E R I M E N T A L:

HDR post processing (Makes effects and lighting look nicer) If people are suffering more performance loss we will disable this feature..

yours truly,

the Chefs at Killdozer

The Discord: Server Link