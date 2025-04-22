Greetings dear friends, this update has added a lot of new weapons, they will be useful to you in the battles at the upcoming events on May 1st and 9th. Therefore, now is the right time to explore the content and prepare well for the events in the game and new enemies. The Live Steel event will require good preparation and exploration. All players who complete the mission before the end can apply to publish your nickname (name) inside the game in the "Events" menu forever. To do this, you will need to write a personal message to the developer in the discord of the game, or other social networks. networks. After the end of the event, all the players from the list will be involved in a mega raffle of goods from the bootleg store.

important:

✅Added AN-94 MOD Machine gun (crafting loot)

✅Added the P1000 Plasma Cannon (crafting loot)

✅Added XM56 Plasma Rifle (crafting loot)

✅Added SIG MPX — Submachine gun (craft loot purchase)

✅Added the Desert Eagle pistol (purchase)

✅MP9 Submachine gun added (purchase)

✅Added Micro-ultrasound (craft mining purchase)

✅Added Assault Rifle ASH-12 MOD (purchase)

✅Added the ASH-12 "Bonecracker" machine gun (crafting loot)

✅Added the KRISS Vector Submachine gun MOD (crafting loot)

✅Added the Kriss Vector V3 Submachine Gun (craft loot purchase)

✅Added the KRISS Vector "Ripper" submachine gun (crafting loot)

✅Added the USAS-12 Automatic Shotgun (purchase)

✅Added AA-12 Automatic Shotgun (crafting loot)

✅Added the SR Resource Pistol

✅Added the Heavy Resource Cannon RX

✅Now each resource cannon has its own % chance of success in extracting resources, the higher the rank and quality of the cannon, the higher the chance of knocking out rare resources.

✅The DP Light resource cannon has been converted to the main weapon slot and resource extraction has been accelerated.

✅Fixed a bug with the issuance of items from fortification aid cases and time loops, and improved the issuance and number of items being issued.

✅Fixed a bug when buying expensive items from merchants, sometimes they took more money than they needed.

✅Fixed a bug with moving vehicles from the forest underground, and onto the turnaround.

✅Some weapons have increased damage for the player.

✅Fixed a bug with a minimum weight, with an empty inventory, the minimum weight was greater than zero.

✅Fixed a bug in the game database, after scanning enemies or resources, empty information without an icon appeared many times.

✅Now, in the game database, the list of scanned enemies or resources is built according to the type of first new, that is, the latest scans will be at the top of the list, and the old ones at the bottom.

✅Voiced by NPC Ksusha (located in the laboratory at the base)

✅Voiced by NPC Alina (located at the base in the command room)

I've written about important additions and fixes, and a lot of tweaks and changes have been made at the request of the players. The forest location continues to be populated, and new points of interest and enemies are appearing and will continue to appear in it. There is still a lot of work to do, as well as optimization work, many are already feeling the result on their PCs. I wish you a good game and preparation for the events.

