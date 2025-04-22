v1.1.19
- 'Import project'-feature: import any project into existing, to the position
of current playhead
- Image crop plugin localized as well as plugin names (for generic ones)
- Ellipse no longer drawn twice as large as it was defined
- Can now cut the end of looped video
- Fix primitive point manipulation whn scale is not 1
- Fix issue with motion data Y-axis.
- Video motion data is rendered frame by frame when video item
is opened in edit
- Video motion data hidden from item multiedit
- Fix storyboard last page showing wrong items
- Storyboard is now refreshed automatically, when items are deleted,
added or moved
- Fixed many edge-cases with storyboards
- Google Drive integration for I2V
