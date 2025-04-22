 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18194201 Edited 22 April 2025 – 14:13:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.1.19

  • 'Import project'-feature: import any project into existing, to the position
    of current playhead
  • Image crop plugin localized as well as plugin names (for generic ones)
  • Ellipse no longer drawn twice as large as it was defined
  • Can now cut the end of looped video
  • Fix primitive point manipulation whn scale is not 1
  • Fix issue with motion data Y-axis.
  • Video motion data is rendered frame by frame when video item
    is opened in edit
  • Video motion data hidden from item multiedit
  • Fix storyboard last page showing wrong items
  • Storyboard is now refreshed automatically, when items are deleted,
    added or moved
  • Fixed many edge-cases with storyboards
  • Google Drive integration for I2V

Changed files in this update

Depot 3126811
  • Loading history…
