Hi all!

In this update we’ve added some relaxing new decorations, smarter item management, and a few helpful fixes to keep things flowing smoothly.

🆕 New Items:

🐟 Aquarium – a decorative tank with little fish swimming inside!

📏 Aquarium Height – a bigger version for more variety.

🧱 Aquarium Wall – an aquarium embedded in a wall for fancy setups.

🛠️ Fixes & Improvements:

📐 Improved placement for double walls.

✨ New items now show a small symbol when unlocked.

🔒 Single-place items are now clearly marked.

💸 Editing items no longer removes money.

🪟 The game window is now resizable to better fit your screen setup.

Hope you enjoy the new aquariums and the little fish swimming around!

Let me know what you build next 🌿🐟